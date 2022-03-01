Adsence Ads 300X250
President signs OGRA, allied health professionals bills into acts

President Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed into acts the bills related to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Council Of Allied Health Sciences Pakistan.

The bills include OGRA (Amendment) Act 2022, OGRA (Second Amendment) Act 2022, and Allied Health Professionals Council Act 2022.

According to the president’s media office, Dr Arif Alvi gave approval to three bills in line with Article 75 of the Constitution making them acts.

Read more: President Dr Arif Alvi signs journalists protection bill into act

On December 2, 2021, President Alvi had signed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill into an act, calling it historic legislation for the country.

The president had signed the legislation during a ceremony in Islamabad which was attended by cabinet ministers, journalists, and other media professionals.

The bill focused on protecting the lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.

President Alvi had said that for the last 60 to 70 years, the journalists kept on highlighting issues, but the mafias always harassed, tortured or tried to silence them.

People put pressure on journalists to stop them from exposing their mistakes, he had added while underlining the need for a culture of tolerance for journalists as what they did was their job.

The president had said that he came to know that a consensus was built among the stakeholders on the bill.

“Everybody is unanimous in protecting the rights of journalists,” he had stressed.

While explaining the features of the act, President Alvi had said that the act gave protection of life to journalists.

“This right to life is important as the journalists worked in hazardous conditions and with neutrality.”

