Prisons department ignores CM Buzdar’s order about milch animals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his disappointment and displeasure towards the Punjab Prisons officials for neglecting his orders of removing milch animals from the premises of jails and colonies.

According to the copy of the memo obtained by Bol News, the order of CM Usman Buzdar to remove domestic milch animals from the premises of the prisons all over Punjab were neglected by the prison officers.

The IG Punjab Prisons recently issued a memo in which he expressed serious concerns over non-professional behavior of the superintendents of jails and for ignoring the CM order.

Now IGP prisons has directed the prison officers to abide by the order and remove the animals from jail premises immediately.

Buzdar had issued the order for removal of the milch animals from jail premises and colonies when he learnt that the senior officers in jails were raising cows and buffalos for business perspective and the inmates were forced to take care of the animals.

The CM directed the IG Punjab Prisons to take action against the officers who turned a deaf ear to the order, under the Peeda Act.

It was revealed that prison officers from all over Punjab are raising milch animals like cows and buffalos within the boundaries of the Prisons in Punjab by using state resources.

“The grass and fodder is also being obtained from the prison lands. And the prison officers have converted the jail colonies into dairy farms for business purposes,” sources told Bol News while adding that despite giving the written affidavit in which they promised not to keep these animals but still they continued the practice.

Now after the IG Punjab Prisons has issued a final warning to the DIGs and the superintendents all over Punjab to abide by the law or get ready to face the consequences.

Speaking to Bol News, Punjab’s Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the issue had been taken care of and the government was making sure about the removal of the animals from the jail premises all over Punjab as directed by the CM Punjab.

“A necessary action will be taken if we notice any further violation of CM order in this regard,” Chohan concluded.