Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:19 pm
PTI received funding from sources of anti-Pakistan countries: Ahsan Iqbal

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal hoped that the ECP would soon announce its decision in the foreign funding case, which had been pending for seven years. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had received illegal and unconstitutional funding from sources of the countries which were enemies of Pakistan.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been provided all the evidence in the foreign funding case against the PTI,” Ahsan Iqbal said addressing media in Islamabad.

He expressed hope that the ECP would soon announce its decision in the foreign funding case, which had been pending for seven years.

“You are answerable to the nation for your larceny. We will not allow you to fly the coop,” he said adding that Imran Khan was going to be removed from the office of prime minister following the no-confidence motion against him in the parliament.

Condemning PM Khan’s speech against opposition, the PML-N leader said Imran Khan had proved that he was not even worth being selected as a councillor of an area.

He said the PTI concealed its bank accounts from the election commission. After the ECP’s scrutiny committee unearthed its accounts, the PTI asked the election body to hide them from the public. He said millions of rupees were embezzled in the name of donation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against PM Imran Khan would face an embarrassing defeat.

Speaking in Islamabad on Thursday, he recalled that the PTI government inflicted defeat to the opposition both on the political and parliamentary fronts in the past as well, be it the passage of different bills in the parliament or the elections in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

