Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:49 pm
PTI’s former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Liaquat Khattak JUI-F

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son Ahad Khattak of PTI have formally joined JUI-F on Thursday. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son Ahad Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have formally joined Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI-F) on Thursday.

Both leaders made the announcement in Islamabad, after which Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference.

Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak and nephew Ahad Khattak joined the PPP before the first phase of local government (LG) elections in the KP in December 2021.

Talking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl accused Imran Khan of working on the foreign agenda.

He alleged that PTI received funding from the United States (US), India, and Israel and questioned the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on why it was delaying the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

He warned Imran Khan to stop hurling threats and said they are not wearing bangles as well. “The boat of your regime is sinking, and your face has been exposed,” he expressed.

“We had already said it that he [Imran Khan] was coming [in the power] on foreign agenda, but people pinned hopes with him.”

He claimed that the no-trust motion against the prime minister will be successful, adding that Imran Khan’s own people will also be with them.

PDM chief  also accused the prime minister of lying to the nation on the issue of provision of bases to the US. He said that US officials had categorically denied asking Pakistan to give them bases for overseeing Afghanistan.

