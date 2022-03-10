Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:16 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rashid says PTI to offer thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:16 pm

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: Screengrab

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day of voting on no confidence motion, the supporters and followers of Prime Minister Imran Khan would gather at D-Chowk, before the parliament house, and offer shukrana nawafil (thanking prayers) after victory.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that PM Imran Khan would emerge victorious from the current political situation. He said on the day of no-trust motion the opposition would have to bring 172 members against the prime minister, while all the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members would remain outside the assembly.

Sheikh Rashid said that out of fear of PM Imran and accountability, the three political opponents had got together against Imran Khan. On the day of voting, the opposition’s own members would be standing with the PTI, he said adding that the PTI would celebrate the opposition’s April fool.

Read more: No-confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat, claims Murad Saeed

Responding to a question, the interior minister said Pakistan was not part of any bloc and it desired cordial relations with all the countries.

“International conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan. Directions have been issued to the inspector generals of police and the chief secretaries to keep an eye on the situation and take measures for eradication of terrorism,” he said.

He also said the PM would launch e-passport system in March to facilitate the people.

“More identity card and passport offices will be opened in Sindh. Whereas, the issuance of succession certificates will be started in Balochistan from March 12,” he said.

Read More

2 hours ago
UNGA’s revitalisation key to promoting world peace, sustainable development: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for proactive approach to make the UN...
2 hours ago
Pakistan to continue cooperation with UN human rights machinery: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would continue...
3 hours ago
PM Imran stresses for wider public awareness about social, economic schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government was fully alive...
3 hours ago
To jump bandwagon of IT inevitable for Pakistan: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said that it is inevitable...
3 hours ago
IS suicide bomber involved in Peshawar explosion was Afghan: police

PESHAWAR: An Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who killed 64 people at...
13 hours ago
Murad says four PTI MPAs vote for Nisar Khuhro in senate election

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that four PTI...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

south africa
21 mins ago
South Africa most unequal country in world: report

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with...
Bilawal aseefa drone
25 mins ago
Bilawal says drone hitting Aseefa wasn’t an accident but a message

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a probe...
australia
26 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia to enter with two spinner in second Test

KARACHI: After Pakistan batted their seamers into the ground in the draw at...
european central bank
27 mins ago
Invasion of Ukraine threatens to scramble ECB’s plans

FRANKFURT: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and spiralling energy prices have upended the...
Adsence Ad 300X600