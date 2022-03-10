Rashid says PTI to offer thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day of voting on no confidence motion, the supporters and followers of Prime Minister Imran Khan would gather at D-Chowk, before the parliament house, and offer shukrana nawafil (thanking prayers) after victory.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that PM Imran Khan would emerge victorious from the current political situation. He said on the day of no-trust motion the opposition would have to bring 172 members against the prime minister, while all the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members would remain outside the assembly.

میری اپیل ہے کہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کے تمام ووٹرزاور سپورٹرزتحریک عدم اعتماد کے دن پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کے سامنے ڈی چوک گرین ایریا میں جمع ہوں۔ انشاءاللہ فتح یاب ہونے کے بعدنماز شکرانہ ادا کرینگے۔ @PTIofficial @PtiNorthPunjab @PTIOfficialISB @PTIOfficialBWP — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 10, 2022

Sheikh Rashid said that out of fear of PM Imran and accountability, the three political opponents had got together against Imran Khan. On the day of voting, the opposition’s own members would be standing with the PTI, he said adding that the PTI would celebrate the opposition’s April fool.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said Pakistan was not part of any bloc and it desired cordial relations with all the countries.

“International conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan. Directions have been issued to the inspector generals of police and the chief secretaries to keep an eye on the situation and take measures for eradication of terrorism,” he said.

He also said the PM would launch e-passport system in March to facilitate the people.

“More identity card and passport offices will be opened in Sindh. Whereas, the issuance of succession certificates will be started in Balochistan from March 12,” he said.