Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:52 am
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani emphasises need to boost border trade

Chairman Senate To Represent Pakistan At Swearing-In Ceremony Of New President
QUETTA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that we are doing our best to utilize maximum resources to strengthen trade and cooperation with the neighboring countries.

He said that border trade is one of the tools for the prosperity of the province and the country. Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta (CCIQ) plays a vital role in this regard.

Senate Chairman Sanjarani shared his views with the Senior Vice President of CCIQ Muhammad Ayub Meryani and former vice president Haji Akhtar Kakar in Islamabad. They also informed Chairman Mir Sadiq regarding the issues faced by the people who are in trade and commerce.

They emphasized that the Senate Chairman must play his role to increase and enhance border and barter trade with neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan.

They also urged the honorable chairman to increase the facilities at the Taftan border.

They also highlighted the problems of import and export and discussed the banking system with the neighboring countries.

Chairman Mir Sadiq said that it is one of the main priorities of the incumbent government and ensured to increase the trade and new business opportunities.

