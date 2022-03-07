Senior politicians condole demise of former president Rafique Tarar

Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar passed away on Monday at the age of 92 in Lahore.

Rafique Tarar was brought to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest, however he could not survive. He had various ailments including respiratory, diabetes and lung.

Many senior politicians have expressed condolence over his demise and prayed for the departed soul.

In a message, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the former president.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر محمد رفیق تارڑ کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس pic.twitter.com/S2Ijuf0Mgw — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 7, 2022

“May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him a place in Jannat,” he prayed. The president also extended sympathy to family and prayed for their patience.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled family of Rafique Tarar and prayed for the deceased’s maghfirat and high ranking in paradise.

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “Former president, our kind and compassionate elder, shrewd legislator, just judge and a very good man, respected Rafiq Tarar also passed away. May Allah Almighty elevate his ranks. For us, he had the status of a respected elder who not only gave us sincere guidance at every stage but with his wisdom, understanding and perseverance he always played a key role in understanding the matter.”

He said the former president’s death was a personal trauma for him. His absence would always be felt at every step, he maintained. “May Allah Almighty grant patience to all the relatives. Amen,” he prayed.

اپنی دانش مندی، فہم وفراست اور بردباری سے معاملہ فہمی میں بھی ہمیشہ کلیدی کردار اد ا کیا۔ ان کی وفات ایک ذاتی صدمہ ہے۔ ان کی کمی ہمیشہ ہر قدم پر محسوس ہوتی رہے گی۔ اللہ تعالی تمام وابستگان کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2022

Former minister for planning and development and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal prayed for Rafique Tarar’s soul. He said the former president confronted former chief of army staff general (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s martial law with courage and steadfastness and despite all the pressure he did not resign. In the end, Musharraf had to issue a martial law order to remove him, he maintained.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former president was a figure of Islam and oriental values, whereas compassion for the little ones and respect of the elders were the hallmarks of his personality. He was very sociable, kind and had a wonderful personality, she said.

All his life he promoted the ideology of Pakistan, she said praying that may Allah elevate his ranks and give patience to his family.

ان کی علم ودانش ، تاریخ ، قانون ا ورسیاست کے امور پر گہری دسترس سے ہمیشہ سب نے فیض پایا۔ نظریہ پاکستان کی سوچ کا تمام عمر پرچار کرتے رہے۔ اللہ تعالی ان کے درجات بلند فرمائے اور اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 7, 2022

Expressing grief over the death, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassaan Khawar said Rafique Tarar played a crucial role in the politics of Pakistan as a president. He paid tribute to his services for the country.