Sindh Revenue Board showing 17pct growth, collects Rs89.9bn in eight months

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) during the last eight months, from July 2021 to Feb 2022, has collected Rs89.952 billion against a 12-month target of Rs150 billion.

This was disclosed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House in Karachi on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Chairman SRB Wasif Memon, and others.

The chief minister reviewed the Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenue collection and other related issues. Wasif Memon, briefing the CM, said that the SRB had shown significant growth in revenue collection. He added that in February 2022, the SRB collected Rs12.406 billion showing a growth of 23 per cent over collection in February 2021.

Read more: Replacing one prime minister with another will not bring change: Mustafa Kamal

“Progressive collection during the current financial year, for the period from July 2021 to February 2022 stands at Rs89.953 billion showing a growth of 17 per cent over the same period last year,” the CM was told.

The SRB was performing its job with renewed enforcement efforts, and was hopeful that the revenue target set for the current financial year at Rs150 billion will be achieved, the CM said and expressed satisfaction with SRB’s revenue collection and appreciated its performance. He further advised to maximise the revenue efforts towards collection of the assigned target.

The CM also directed the SRB to keep reconciling claims and counter claims with the FRB.