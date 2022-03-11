Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:40 am
Six police officials suspended in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the government had suspended six police officials under whose watch Ansarul Islam workers entered Parliament Lodges in Islamabad.

Last night, Islamabad police had arrested Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) MNAs Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Maulana Jamal-ud-Din and workers of Ansarul Islam force from Parliament Lodges in an operation.

The police had launched an action against the workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force as they had entered the lodges without permission of the authority concerned.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus had taken notice of the group’s presence inside the lodges. According to a tweet posted from the capital police’s official account, he had suspended the officials in charge at D-Chowk under whose watch the Ansarul Islam workers had entered the lodges. Subsequently, he had personally led the operation.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the JUI-F’s bringing militia force to protect MNAs. He said 362 families lived there, including 53 senators and 278 MNAs.

“I do not want to spread terror but there are intelligence reports according to which two people — one Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the other I, Sheikh Rashid — are at risk and both of us have already been attacked thrice,” he said

He said the AUI workers tortured police, resultantly five police officials were injured. The government had appointed a deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report into the incident, he said adding that they had not filed terrorism case against anybody.

More to follow…

