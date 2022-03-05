Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Suspects involved in Peshawar blast to be arrested soon: Sheikh Rashid

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:42 pm

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and intelligence agencies had identified the three suspects involved in the Peshawar suicide bomb blast incident and within a couple of days they would be arrested.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid appreciated role of the investigation organisations, KP police and intelligence agencies.

The blast, in which 57 people were killed and around 200 others injured, had taken place at Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar moments before Friday prayers were to start on March 4. This has been termed the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

Read more: 194 injured of suicide blast brought to LRH Peshawar: spokesperson

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar spokesperson said 45 of the injured were still hospitalised in different wards, while rest of them were discharged after providing treatment to them.

Meanwhile, security officials briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the incident and also apprised him about the initial investigation and intelligence reports.

Bol news quoted sources as saying that PM Imran directed the authorities to bring the culprits to justice. He also directed to utilise all the state resources to reach out to facilitators of the incident.

The blast came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — around 190 kilometres to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who had not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

Read More

2 hours ago
Humans not at risk from Lumpy Skin Disease: Livestock dept

Karachi: The Government of Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department has announced for...
2 hours ago
Islamic Summit to held in Islamabad in March: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan grieved over Shane Warne’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his grief over the...
4 hours ago
Miscreants involved in Peshawar blast have been identified: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that all the...
5 hours ago
Replacing one prime minister with another will not bring change: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said dismantling...
5 hours ago
SBP hosts discussion on ‘The Promise of Digital Banks’ for domestic and international stakeholders

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has hosted an interactive discussion on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah
6 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 05 March 2022
7 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 5 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Today, 05 March 2022, you can get...
UAE Dirham to PKR
9 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
12 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th March 2022) 24k...
Adsence Ad 300X600