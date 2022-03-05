Suspects involved in Peshawar blast to be arrested soon: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and intelligence agencies had identified the three suspects involved in the Peshawar suicide bomb blast incident and within a couple of days they would be arrested.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid appreciated role of the investigation organisations, KP police and intelligence agencies.

The blast, in which 57 people were killed and around 200 others injured, had taken place at Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar moments before Friday prayers were to start on March 4. This has been termed the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

اسلام آباد :5 مارچ 2022

Read more: 194 injured of suicide blast brought to LRH Peshawar: spokesperson

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar spokesperson said 45 of the injured were still hospitalised in different wards, while rest of them were discharged after providing treatment to them.

Meanwhile, security officials briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the incident and also apprised him about the initial investigation and intelligence reports.

Bol news quoted sources as saying that PM Imran directed the authorities to bring the culprits to justice. He also directed to utilise all the state resources to reach out to facilitators of the incident.

The blast came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — around 190 kilometres to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who had not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.