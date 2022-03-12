‘Third war could break out, if PAF would not have monitored missile fire’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the third war could break out between the neighbouring countries, if the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) would not have monitored the missile fire incident, which has been termed “accidental” by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

“The missile hit Mian Channu area. Who would have been responsible, if it would have hit an urban area? Who would have been responsible, if the accidental missile fire would have caused a loss,” he queried talking to media in Multan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the International Aviation Authority to take notice of the violation of its rules. Innocent lives would have lost, if the passenger plane passing at that time would have hit, he said.

Asking Pakistani media to highlight the matter, he said Indian media would have kicked up a storm, if the missile would have been fired from Pakistan.

He asked Indian authorities to satisfy Pakistan on the matter.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday said the grave nature of Indian accidental missile-firing had raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

“Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson said in a press release.