Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: Pakistani embassy in Ukraine helped Indian students escaping war

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:59 pm
Watch: Pakistani embassy in Ukraine helped Indian students escaping war

Image courtesy: Twitter

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine facilitated “distressed” Indian students escaping the Ukraine war on humanitarian grounds in Lviv.

An Indian student can be heard saying in a viral social media video that they were looked after by Pakistani officials in Lviv.

“As you can see, these are all Pakistani students.” We only have four Indians and the rest are Pakistanis.”

The student claimed that when they arrived in Kharkiv from Lviv, no Indian official was present at the embassy, despite the fact that a large crowd had gathered there.

In the video, students can be seen eating their meals in a comfortable setting at the Pakistani embassy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the journalists in Mirpur Khas, where he is leading PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, also said that Pakistan helped Indian students fleeing the Ukraine war in Lviv.

The Foreign Minister added, “They are kids in distress as a result of the war, and we did everything we could to help them on humanitarian grounds.”

Read more: Pakistan remains ‘neutral’ as UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar stated that 1,227 Pakistanis have been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas.

He shared that around 50 nationals are headed towards Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine; adding that the stranded citizens would be evacuated when they reach the city.

Read more: Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

On Sunday, the Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine said the embassy in the war-hit country was taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he had expressed the hope that the evacuation process would be completed within a couple of days.

Read more: Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The ambassador said curfew in the country was causing difficulties and several people had gathered at border areas.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more...
2 hours ago
Over 65% of population fully vaccinated, SAPM Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal...
2 hours ago
Kulbhushan’s arrest proved Indian hand behind terrorism in Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the arrest of serving...
2 hours ago
Ahsan Chughtai becomes first Pakistani-American senior aide to New York mayor

NEW YORK: Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist, has been appointed as New...
3 hours ago
FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict in conversation with EU representative

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has consistently stressed...
3 hours ago
Foreign reserves, exports increasing due to govt’s policies: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PDM no confidence Imran
31 mins ago
PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan...
Dogecoin to PKR
1 hour ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Shiba Inu to PKR
1 hour ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
OMR TO PKR
1 hour ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs461.64 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600