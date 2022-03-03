Watch: Pakistani embassy in Ukraine helped Indian students escaping war

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine facilitated “distressed” Indian students escaping the Ukraine war on humanitarian grounds in Lviv.

An Indian student can be heard saying in a viral social media video that they were looked after by Pakistani officials in Lviv.

“As you can see, these are all Pakistani students.” We only have four Indians and the rest are Pakistanis.”

The student claimed that when they arrived in Kharkiv from Lviv, no Indian official was present at the embassy, despite the fact that a large crowd had gathered there.

In the video, students can be seen eating their meals in a comfortable setting at the Pakistani embassy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the journalists in Mirpur Khas, where he is leading PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, also said that Pakistan helped Indian students fleeing the Ukraine war in Lviv.

The Foreign Minister added, “They are kids in distress as a result of the war, and we did everything we could to help them on humanitarian grounds.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar stated that 1,227 Pakistanis have been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas.

He shared that around 50 nationals are headed towards Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine; adding that the stranded citizens would be evacuated when they reach the city.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine said the embassy in the war-hit country was taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he had expressed the hope that the evacuation process would be completed within a couple of days.

