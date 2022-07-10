Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 10 sections added in FIR lodged by police official against Imran Riaz
10 sections added in FIR lodged by police official against Imran Riaz

10 sections added in FIR lodged by police official against Imran Riaz

Articles
Advertisement
10 sections added in FIR lodged by police official against Imran Riaz

arrest of the senior anchorperson Imran Riaz

Advertisement

ATTOCK: Attock Police on Tuesday said they had arrested senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case pertaining to alleged smear campaign against Pakistan’s armed forces.

Police said 10 sections were added in the FIR against the journalist and plaintiff of the case was a police official.

The FIR was lodged in Attock City police station.

Bol news channel reporter Hafiz Khalil Ahmed said the journalist was being shifted from Islamabad to Attock.

Police on Tuesday arrested Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad Toll Plaza, in violation of the Islamabad High Court order.

Advertisement

Read more: Police arrest anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in Islamabad

It is pertinent here to mention that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and IG police not to harass senior journalists including Imran Khan, Bol news anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, Jameel Farooqui and Sabir Shakir. The high court had reportedly barred police from arresting them without taking prior permission from the court.

Condemning the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Asad Umar said the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan was reprehensible. “Opinions are answered with arguments, not arrests,” he said.

Read more: Imran’s lawyer file contempt petition in IHC over his client’s arrest

Advertisement

 

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
Political engineering still underway in country: Imran Khan
Political engineering still underway in country: Imran Khan
CM KP will send summary to dissolve assembly on Tuesday
CM KP will send summary to dissolve assembly on Tuesday
PTI MPA arrested after clash with PPP activists
PTI MPA arrested after clash with PPP activists
Govt decides to keep petroleum products prices unchanged
Govt decides to keep petroleum products prices unchanged
PM Shehbaz kicks off three-day nationwide anti-polio drive
PM Shehbaz kicks off three-day nationwide anti-polio drive
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story