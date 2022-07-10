10 sections added in FIR lodged by police official against Imran Riaz

ATTOCK: Attock Police on Tuesday said they had arrested senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case pertaining to alleged smear campaign against Pakistan’s armed forces.

Police said 10 sections were added in the FIR against the journalist and plaintiff of the case was a police official.

The FIR was lodged in Attock City police station.

Bol news channel reporter Hafiz Khalil Ahmed said the journalist was being shifted from Islamabad to Attock.

Police on Tuesday arrested Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad Toll Plaza, in violation of the Islamabad High Court order.

Advertisement

Read more: Police arrest anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in Islamabad

It is pertinent here to mention that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and IG police not to harass senior journalists including Imran Khan, Bol news anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, Jameel Farooqui and Sabir Shakir. The high court had reportedly barred police from arresting them without taking prior permission from the court.

Condemning the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Asad Umar said the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan was reprehensible. “Opinions are answered with arguments, not arrests,” he said.

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com