104 killed in rain-related incidents across Sindh

KARACHI: At least 104 people have died in different rain-related incidents in Sindh from June 20 to July 31, since the beginning of monsoon rains.

The deceased include 47 men, 51 children and six women. The number of people who died just in Karachi is 44. Out of the 44, 11 passed away in district South, 10 in district Malir, 7 in Korangi, 6 in East, 5 in Central, 4 in West and one in Kemari.

Whereas, 65 people got injured in different accidents from June 22 to July 31. Out of the 65 injured, 28 were men, 17 women and 20 children.

The figures have been shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh.

On July 31, the meteorological department had predicted that another spell of torrential rains was expected in different districts of the province. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had put out an alert in Balochistan as floods had caused disasters throughout the province.

According to a report by BOL News, more rain with strong winds and thunder was expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Quetta, Nasirabad, Sibi, and Chaman.

According to the PDMA study, urban floods in the province had destroyed or damaged 6,068 dwellings. Rains had also seriously impacted four separate routes totaling 550 kilometers. The rain had also killed 706 cattle, according to the study.

According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 197,930 acres of damage.