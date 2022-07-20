Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 20 drown, 29 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River
20 drown, 29 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

20 drown, 29 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

Articles
Advertisement
20 drown, 29 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

20 drown, 29 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River . Image: File

Advertisement

At least 20 persons drowned as a boat with 94 on board capsized in the Indus River in Machhka Union Council of Sadiqabad Tehsil on Monday.

According to police sources, two boats carrying a wedding party of around 150 people were coming from Rojhan to Machhka, and one of them overturned.

The Rescue 1122 divers and district administration officials reached the site and with the help of locals rescued 45 passengers and retrieved the bodies of 20 others. Some 29 passengers were still missing and rescue teams continued search for them.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maryam Nawaz is to land at 3pm today in Lahore
Maryam Nawaz is to land at 3pm today in Lahore
NIH registered 17 new COVID-19 cases
NIH registered 17 new COVID-19 cases
Court adjourns Fawad Chaudhry post-arrest bail case
Court adjourns Fawad Chaudhry post-arrest bail case
DRAP all set to digitize its systems by end of 2023
DRAP all set to digitize its systems by end of 2023
Weather update: Cold persists in Karachi, snowfall expected in other areas
Weather update: Cold persists in Karachi, snowfall expected in other areas
Can bring $1bn a month to Pakistan: chairman exchange companies
Can bring $1bn a month to Pakistan: chairman exchange companies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story