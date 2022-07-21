21 dams affected in Balochistan during ongoing rains

QUETTA: 21 dams of 26 districts were affected while five were completely filled with mud due to the ongoing rains in Balochistan.

Irrigation Department of Balochistan conducted a survey of 503 dams in 26 districts of the province including Quetta and prepared a report according to their current condition.

According to which, out of 503 dams in the province, there are 21 dams that have been affected by the recent rains and need to be repaired.

Read more: 10 districts declared calamity-hit after heavy rains lash Balochistan

According to the report, there are five dams in the province which are completely filled with soil and water cannot be collected in them, while the structure of most of the dams in the province has been protected from rains.

Similarly, after the recent rains, the water level in the dams has also increased. According to the report, there is a total storage capacity of more than 1,637,000 acre feet of water in the existing dams in the province.

While at present there is more than 1,208,872 acre feet of water in the dams of the province, the condition of most of the dams has been declared satisfactory in the report.

On July 16, heavy rainfall had caused infrastructural damages across Balochistan, bringing further misery and destruction to people during the monsoon season.

The provincial government had declared ten districts as disaster-hit. The districts include Loralai, Kalat, Mastung, Kachhi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Dukki, Panjgur and Lasbela.

More than 70 people had died during rainfall-related incidents and hundreds of houses had been destroyed. There had also been an outbreak of stomach and intestinal diseases in rain-affected areas.