37-member Punjab Cabinet takes oath

37-member Punjab Cabinet has taken oath tonight, as per Bol TV report.

The channel further said that the cabinet members have been taken from the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and other allied parties.

Read more: Federal govt wants full court to hear all cases related to Article 63-A

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to new cabinet members at Governor House.

The ministers are: Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ijaz Ahmad, Siddique Khan Baloch, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafique, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Col (retd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar,

Advertisement

Mansha Ullah Butt, Tanvir Islam Sethi, Jehangir Khanzada, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Malik Saif ul Malock Khokhar, Fida Hussain Watto,

Rana Ijaz, Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Zeshan Rafique, Sania Ashiq, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Ali Haider Gillani,

Bilal Asghar Warriach, Qasim Langah, Malik Asad Khokhar, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sibtain Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Ashraf Ansari, Imran Khalid Butt and Rana Liaqat Ali.

The ceremony was attended by a number of legislators, their relatives and friends and others.

The political pundits are seeing this development as pressure tactics in the background of the SC hearing regarding the Punjab Chief Minister’s election tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the telephone and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Advertisement

Both leaders agreed to move together in the future.

On the other hand, the PML-N will reportedly launch a protest if the Supreme Court of Pakistan rules against the party in the case of the election of Chief Minister Punjab, Bol News reported.

Well-placed sources within PML-N informed that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has issued clear instructions to party leaders to not accept the verdict against them and protest over the decision.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi terms ruling violation of Constitution, contempt of court

Advertisement The top court is expected to announce its decision over a case filed against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari who rejected ten votes of the PML-Q during the election of the chief minister, thereby allowing Hamza Shehbaz to retain the post.

According to reports, the PML-N is expected to protest across Punjab if the ruling goes against them and will adopt an aggressive stance over the matter. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to launch a new campaign after the verdict is not in their favour.