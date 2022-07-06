39 killed in Balochistan’s monsoon rains

39 precious lives have been lost so far due to monsoon rains in different parts of Balochistan: Ziaullah Langue.

Adviser to CM Balochistan on Home and PDMA Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that 39 precious lives have been lost so far due to monsoon rains in different parts of Balochistan. While damage to property is being estimated.

“PDMA Balochistan is in coordination with the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and all government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the unusual rains,” Zia Langau said.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail at the PDMA office here on Wednesday.

DG PDMA Naseer Khan Nasir and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that there is a possibility of rains in different parts of Balochistan from today.

He said that we have temporarily provided tents etc. to the people and inshallah we will continue to take steps to provide relief to the people.

He said that the government stands with the people in this hour of need and will not leave them alone.

He said that the government has already made arrangements for the recent monsoon rains but due to the intensity of the rains and the extraordinary ground realities of the province, there was loss of life and property.

On the occasion, acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail said that Home Advisor and PDMA Balochistan has been appointed to assess the damage caused by monsoon rains in Balochistan and provide relief to the people.

“Mir Ziaullah Langau and the PDMA department are quite active,” Babar Musakhail, Acting Speaker said.

He said that he was satisfied with the performance of Home Advisor and PDM.

He said that regarding the plight of the people, he visited the PDMA office and prayed that Allah would keep everyone safe from losses.