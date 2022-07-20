Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s 1292th Urs begins in Karachi

KARACHI: Three-day celebrations of the 1,292th Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) have commenced in Karachi.

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani inaugurated the ceremony and offered Fateha. He also laid a floral wreath at the shrine of the renowned saint. A large number of devotees from around the country are expected to attend the three-day Urs.

Speaking to media, Agha Siraj Durrani said people from all over Pakistan come to pay their respects. He said as long as Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum is here, Karachi will remain safe.

Durrani said he also offered prayers to prevent ethnic riots and communal clashes in the province. However, he maintained that those living illegally should be evicted.

He said they will discuss the status of illegal migrants with the federal government regarding their expulsion. He said border security forces should also remain vigilant regarding the movement of foreigners

Durrani said Benazir Bhutto also taught us about the sanctity of shrines and paying respects to saint. He said elderly people who come to the shrine are facing problems climbing stairs and therefore, steps will be taken to install elevators.

In response to a question, he said the PPP is ready to take participate in election when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducts them. He said previous government allowed people to encroach storm water drains and living on them.

Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi was an eighth-century mystic and Sufi saint. His Urs is celebrated from 20-22 Zilhij every year. His shrine is in Clifton, Karachi.

