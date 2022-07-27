Advocate General of Punjab resigns after change of govt in province. Image: File

Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Shahzad Shaukat on Wednesday resigned from office following the change of the government in the province.

Mr. Shaukat was appointed by the previous government led by then chief minister Hamza Shehbaz.

In his resignation addressed to the governor, he said, “It was a great honour for me to have been appointed and to serve as advocate general Punjab but considering the fact that new regime is in place, it is their prerogative to have advocate general of their choice.”

The provincial law department entrusted the look after charge of the advocate general to additional advocate general Akhtar Javed till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Assistant Advocate General Zahid Hussain Malik also resigned from his office following the change of government. More law officers appointed by the previous government are likely to tender their resignations.

Imtiaz Rashid Siddique, Azhar Siddique and former advocate general Ahmad Awais are among those being considered for the office of the advocate general by the new government.