Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for destruction of economy

LAHORE: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday held Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the destruction of country’s economy.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that the country was paying the cost of the deal signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the previous regime.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan wanted to exploit institutions for the sake of his vested interest. He said Punjab was being run without a cabinet. He also wondered that why contempt of court proceedings were not held against Imran Khan, while they were disqualified in such cases. He alleged that the PTI chief had been character assassinating the Supreme Court.

He said that energy plants of 11, 000 megawatts were executed during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The minister demanded hearing of the case of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammed Mazari’s ruling by a full bench.

He said that everyone had to play a responsible role to steer the country out of economic crisis. He said that economic stability and development of the country was the coalition government’s top most priority.

On July 15, Ahsan Iqbal had stated that the Pakistani government was eager to explore cooperation opportunities and find solutions with the corporate sector to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The way forward for Pakistan is to develop an economic value proposition that creates incentives for financial markets and private investors to participate in sustainable development through a strategic partnership and innovative financial instruments supported by a conducive policy framework,” the minister had said at a conference on the Localization of VNR process at the headquarters of the United Nations.