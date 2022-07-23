Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for destruction of economy
Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for destruction of economy

Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for destruction of economy

Articles
Advertisement
Ahsan Iqbal blames Imran Khan for destruction of economy
Advertisement

LAHORE: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday held Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the destruction of country’s economy.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that the country was paying the cost of the deal signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the previous regime.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan wanted to exploit institutions for the sake of his vested interest. He said Punjab was being run without a cabinet. He also wondered that why contempt of court proceedings were not held against Imran Khan, while they were disqualified in such cases. He alleged that the PTI chief had been character assassinating the Supreme Court.

Also Read


He said that energy plants of 11, 000 megawatts were executed during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

Advertisement

The minister demanded hearing of the case of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammed Mazari’s ruling by a full bench.

He said that everyone had to play a responsible role to steer the country out of economic crisis. He said that economic stability and development of the country was the coalition government’s top most priority.

On July 15, Ahsan Iqbal had stated that the Pakistani government was eager to explore cooperation opportunities and find solutions with the corporate sector to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The way forward for Pakistan is to develop an economic value proposition that creates incentives for financial markets and private investors to participate in sustainable development through a strategic partnership and innovative financial instruments supported by a conducive policy framework,” the minister had said at a conference on the Localization of VNR process at the headquarters of the United Nations.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Public entry banned to celebrate birthday of public officer's daughter at Karachi zoo
Public entry banned to celebrate birthday of public officer's daughter at Karachi zoo
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story