Ali Zaidi: Mahmood Maulvi will be PTI candidate for NA-245 by-election

KARACHI: “PTI candidate for NA-245 by-election will be Mahmood Maulvi and his campaign in charge will be Imran Ismail,” says the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Ali Zaidi in a press conference in Karachi on Monday.

The former federal minister for maritime affairs added, “After rigging in first phase of local government elections, the blue-eyed police officers are being transferred. The province of Sindh is also part of Pakistan and the Supreme Court. Elections are going to be held in NA-245, and the Residing Officer (RO) is being replaced here fifteen days prior to the election and the new RO is being brought from Khairpur.”

The PTI leader questioned that in Punjab the transfers of the election commission personnel are banned then why the transfers are happening in Sindh? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going to contest elections with full force, Ali Zaidi added.

Former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail told the media that with Rs. 35 billion, the PTI cleaned the stormwater drains of Karachi.

After the PTI’s cleaning Mahmoodabad, Gujjar Nala, and Orangi Town Nala, the Sindh government did not clean them. “Now it is going to rain. Karachi will be inundated again due to continuous rains.”

“Yesterday, a press conference was held about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. The conference was full of filth and her character was assassinated. We don’t want to talk about anyone’s family, such things are immoral. Bushra Bibi does not speak to any channel.”

The former governor also claimed that Maryam Nawaz openly threatens the owners of the channel and fake edited videos cannot be a way to blackmail.