Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US cultural ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called for strengthening cultural ties between the two nations to promote people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador was talking to Dr Paul Michael Taylor, Head of the Asian Cultural History Programme of the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex.

During the meeting at the embassy, the ambassador highlighted the important role of cultural and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

He noted that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties this year provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the close cultural linkages between the two countries.

He added that through such exchanges the people of two countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.

Dr Taylor briefed the ambassador on the rich collection maintained by the Smithsonian Asian Cultural History Programme on Pakistan, particularly on Kashmir. He said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The ambassador said that the embassy was keen to work and collaborate with the Smithsonian Institute in different cultural fields, by facilitating bilateral exchanges and organizing events to promote rich Pakistani culture in the United States.

In this regard, he invited the Smithsonian Institute to partner with the embassy in marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties. Dr Taylor welcomed the idea and conveyed his interest in collaborating with the embassy to mark the milestone.

Dr Taylor also spoke about the various fellowships and research opportunities offered by the Smithsonian Institute for graduate, pre-doctoral, or post-doctoral students.

He said that there was very little interest from Pakistan in these fellowships and that he looked forward to have more participation from Pakistani applicants in these programmes.

