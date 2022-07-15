Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US cultural ties
Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US cultural ties

Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US cultural ties

Articles
Advertisement
Ambassador Masood Khan calls for boosting Pakistan-US cultural ties

The ambassador was talking to Dr Paul Michael Taylor,

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called for strengthening cultural ties between the two nations to promote people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador was talking to Dr Paul Michael Taylor, Head of the Asian Cultural History Programme of the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex.

During the meeting at the embassy, the ambassador highlighted the important role of cultural and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

He noted that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties this year provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the close cultural linkages between the two countries.

He added that through such exchanges the people of two countries could better understand each other’s perspectives and cultures.

Advertisement

Dr Taylor briefed the ambassador on the rich collection maintained by the Smithsonian Asian Cultural History Programme on Pakistan, particularly on Kashmir. He said that he had frequently travelled to Pakistan and was interested in working on the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The ambassador said that the embassy was keen to work and collaborate with the Smithsonian Institute in different cultural fields, by facilitating bilateral exchanges and organizing events to promote rich Pakistani culture in the United States.

In this regard, he invited the Smithsonian Institute to partner with the embassy in marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties. Dr Taylor welcomed the idea and conveyed his interest in collaborating with the embassy to mark the milestone.

Dr Taylor also spoke about the various fellowships and research opportunities offered by the Smithsonian Institute for graduate, pre-doctoral, or post-doctoral students.

He said that there was very little interest from Pakistan in these fellowships and that he looked forward to have more participation from Pakistani applicants in these programmes.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden
Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met President Joe...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI leadership fears arrest of Imran Khan
PTI leadership fears arrest of Imran Khan
Fawad Chaudhry arrested from his residence
Fawad Chaudhry arrested from his residence
Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1m this year
Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1m this year
Over 250 prisoners booked for anarchy during blackout
Over 250 prisoners booked for anarchy during blackout
Pakistan to conduct digital census from March 1
Pakistan to conduct digital census from March 1
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story