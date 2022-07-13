Ambassador Munir Akram: Kashmir conflict must be resolved to prevent suffering and regional instability

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated on Wednesday that obtaining a settlement to the ongoing Kashmir conflict was crucial in light of the immense hardship endured by the Kashmiris

In a statement for the observance of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, Munir Akram stated “India’s occupation forces had killed over 100,000 Kashmiris since the beginning of their struggle for the legitimate right to self-determination, as guaranteed by Security Council resolutions, in 1985.”

He underlined the entire sympathy of the Pakistani government with the Jammu and Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for independence via the achievement of their fundamental right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions

Advertisement

NEW YORK: Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated on Wednesday that obtaining a settlement to the ongoing Kashmir conflict was crucial in light of the immense hardship endured by the Kashmiris and as a danger to regional and international peace and security.

In a statement for the observance of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, Munir Akram stated “India’s occupation forces had killed over 100,000 Kashmiris since the beginning of their struggle for the legitimate right to self-determination, as guaranteed by Security Council resolutions, in 1985.”

On July 13, 22 Kashmiris were executed by the Maharaja’s Dogra Forces within the confines of Srinagar Central Jail, he added. “This Day is honored annually by Kashmiri and Pakistani people all over the world to remember their sacrifice.”

He stated that the terrible subjugation of the Kashmiri people has persisted for the past 91 years.

Advertisement

Since its unilateral and unlawful measures on August 5, 2019, India, according to Munir Akram, has stepped up its campaign of tyranny.

He stated that hundreds of Kashmiris had been killed in staged encounters, that thousands of Kashmiri youth had been jailed, and that many Kashmiris had disappeared or been killed in captivity.

He said that Kashmiri leaders continue to be imprisoned and that essential human rights, such as the rights to assembly and free expression, are still restricted.

“Kashmir has become the largest open-air jail in the world,” he claimed.

He underlined the entire sympathy of the Pakistani government with the Jammu and Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for independence via the achievement of their fundamental right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions.

“The ruthless Indian occupation will cease soon, and the sacrifices of the martyrs will herald in the dawn of independence for the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Advertisement