Edition: English
Another child paralyzed by wild polio in N. Waziristan

  • Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Wednesday issued a statement confirming that another child has been paralyzed by wild polio
  • The spokesman for the Ministry of National Health Services has stated that a total of 13 children come from North Waziristan
  • He elaborated that the Pakistan Polio Programme has conducted multiple immunization campaigns in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Wednesday issued a statement confirming that another child has been paralyzed by wild polio. This is the 14th instance of the disease to be reported in Pakistan this year. 

The spokesman for the Ministry of National Health Services has stated that a total of 13 children come from North Waziristan.

According to him, the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) that are located in the south, including North and South Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, have the maximum chance for the spread of the wild poliovirus.

He elaborated that the Pakistan Polio Programme has conducted multiple immunization campaigns in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis. Furthermore, the Pakistan Polio Programme continues to work toward preventing the virus from spreading throughout the region.

“Even though these cases are occurring in the same part of the country, parents and caretakers throughout Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine,” he added. “This is the only way to ensure that the disease does not spread to other parts of the country.”

