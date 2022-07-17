Another Indian aircraft makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: An Indian airline was diverted and made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Sunday after the pilot reported a technical defect.

The Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi enroute from Sharjah.”IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect,” the airline said in a statement.

It added that necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. It further said that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

This is the second Indian airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in last two weeks. Earlier, on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Karachi.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.

Advertisement

According to the Karachi airport officials, the flight was diverted when it was on the way to Dubai. The pilots noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

On July 6, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

Also Read Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi A Dubai-bound Indian flight makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com

Advertisement