Another petition in SHC for recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI: Father of Dua Zehra Mehdi Kazmi filed another petition in Sindh High Court for the recovery of the teenager and alleged that Zaheer Ahmed has abducted his daughter, reported Bol News on Tuesday.

As per sources in the know, the petition filed by the father of Dua Zehra maintained that the girl was 13 years, 11 months, and 19 days old when she was abducted by Zaheer Ahmed adding that all NADRA documents, educational certificates, passport, and birth certificate are available as evidence.

The petition also holds that Zaheer Ahmed has tied the knot with a minor which is illegal under Punjab Restoration Marriage Act 2016. The plea demanded the recovery of Dua Zehra as per the new report of the 10-member medical board that has proven the age of the teenager somewhere between 15-16 years.

It was also mentioned in the plea that if sexual abuse was proven in the case then action should be taken against the accused and the court was requested to hand over her to the parents.

Sindh Home Department, IG Sindh, SHO Al-Falah, Zaheer Ahmed, and others have been made parties in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the initial medical examination of the girl, the report suggested her as a 17-year-old and in light of the report, the court set Dua free to decide her future.

However, on the petition of her father, the court ordered another medical examination of Dua Zehra and a 10-member board – the largest medical team ever – was directed for her tests to determine her age.

The team submitted the report yesterday (Monday) to the court that revealed the age of the teenager to be around 15-16 years.

