Another rain system rapidly moving towards Karachi: chief meteorologist

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfraz on Sunday said another rain system was rapidly moving towards Karachi.

“Under the system, which will enter Pakistan from Rajasthan, rains are expected in Karachi till July 19,” he said.

On the other hand, he said, the current rainfall system was under the system, part of which was present in the Arabian Sea. So, the current rains would continue for two or three more days, he added.

Sarfraz said a powerful system of heavy rains across Sindh, including Karachi, would start raining in Karachi from the evening or night of July 14. The new heavy rain system would bring rains to Karachi till July 19, he maintained.

The meteorologist said the Sindh government, the district administrations and police needed to make arrangements ahead of time.

“Under the new system, 60 to 80 mm of rain may be recorded in Karachi,” he said.

It has already been about seven days since it is intermittently raining in Karachi.

The Meteorological Department has released the statistics of today’s rain in the metropolis. The highest rainfall of 27.4 mm was recorded in Nazimabad. 22 mm was recorded in Orangi Town and 14.4 mm in Surjani. 9.2 mm rain was recorded in Gadap Town, 3.5 mm rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid, North Karachi, 2.3 mm, Jinnah Terminal, 1.4 mm, Masroor Base, 1 mm, and 0.8 mm, rainfall was recorded on the University Road. The lowest rainfall in the city was 0.5 mm at the Old Airport area.