  Another wicket of PML-N down as MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri resigns
Another wicket of PML-N down as MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri resigns.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member Punjab Assembly Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri has resigned from his office few hours before by-elections in Punjab.

It is being considered a big blow to the PML-N at this crucial time when the PTI is giving a very tough time to it in the by-polls.

Sharaqpuri had already decided to resign as the member of Punjab Assembly and would formally join PTI.

Read more: Punjab by-elections: Neck and Neck contest for Lahore Throne will be held tomorrow 

As per Bol News, Sharaqpuri submitted his resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday.

Sharaqpuri was elected from Sheikhupura district PP139 from PML-N’s ticket.

It should be noted that PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi from Khanewal also gave his resignation as the member of the assembly. Faisal Niazi would also officially join PTI in few days.

