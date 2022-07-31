APPSF announced reopening of schools from Aug 1

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced the immediate reopening of schools throughout the country by August 1

APPSF declared the reduction of vacations and private schools from Karachi to Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir would be open from Monday onwards

After the approval from President Kashif Mirza, the notification informed that the schools would open from August 1 at 7:30 am in the morning till 1:30 pm in the afternoon

The president of APPSF also directed the private schools to dedicate one week to the campus cleanliness campaign Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced the immediate reopening of schools throughout the country by August 1, BOL News reported.

According to the BOL News report, APPSF declared the reduction of vacations and private schools from Karachi to Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir would be open from Monday onwards. According to Kashif Mirza, the schools’ federation mandated that areas, where monsoon has caused destruction and flood situations, are exempted from this policy. Moreover, where infrastructure, including school buildings, has been damaged on a large scale, it is also exempt.

As per the details, APPSF has notified the schedule for private schools across Pakistan. After the approval from President Kashif Mirza, the notification informed that the schools would open from August 1 at 7:30 am in the morning till 1:30 pm in the afternoon. For the winter season, the new schedule will be finalized after October 15.

Advertisement

The president of APPSF also directed the private schools to dedicate one week to the campus cleanliness campaign. Furthermore, Kashif Mirza said that it is a collective responsibility to conduct a vigorous campaign to eliminate the dengue virus.

Also Read AJK PM praises Sardar Ibrahim’s role in Kashmir freedom Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan's main objective, according to Prime Minister Azad...

“The schools must place banners on walls and doors to create awareness for the children,” he added. Heads of all educational institutions are also mandated to ensure the cleaning and repair of classrooms, bathrooms, roofs, water tanks, and water wells.