Army chief witnesses final match of National Hockey Championship 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore and witnessed final match of 1st COAS National Inter Club Hockey Championship 2022.

Various hockey legends and olympians witnessed the match to support the revival of the national game and appreciated the joint initiative of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Hockey Federation as talent hunt for sportsmen around Pakistan, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The final match was played between Lahore and Malir Hockey Clubs. Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore beat Youth Hockey Club Malir Karachi after a thrilling contest.

Chief Guest General Qamar Javed Bajwa awarded Champions Trophy to the teams along with medals. Individual prizes to the best player of the winning team, best goalkeeper, most goal scoring player, defender and best forward player were also awarded on this occasion.

The army chief also met representatives of the clubs from the remote areas of Pakistan and players to encourage for sports revival and talent hunt across Pakistan.

The championship started with 718 clubs from 72 districts and 28 divisions participating from all over the country contesting at four stages including district, divisional, provincial and finally concluded at the national level.

On June 26, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on receiving King Abdulaziz Medal.

PM Shehbaz had termed it a great honour not for just the armed forces but people of Pakistan as well.

“Heartiest congratulations to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on conferment of King Abdulaziz Medal for his contributions to strengthening defence ties between our two brotherly countries. It is a great honour for the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” he had tweeted.

He had said Pakistan resolved to further enhance the bilateral ties with the kingdom in different fields including in defence sector.