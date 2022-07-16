Advertisement
Edition: English
Arrangements complete for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

Articles
LAHORE: The polling regarding by-elections will be held on Sunday in 20 vacant constituencies in various parts of Punjab.

The deadline for election campaign has ended and political parties are set for the polls. The last of campaign saw election rallies by the PTI and PML-N in different constituencies of Lahore.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul said all arrangements have been finalized regarding by-elections to be held on Sunday.

He said that process of training, allocation of polling staff and security of polling stations have been completed. He added sensitive polling stations will be monitored through CCTV.

He said ECP Punjab has imposed fine of 577,000 rupees on violations of code of conduct while five notices were taken on aerial firing. He expressed his resolve of holding a transparent by-election.  He said police and rangers to be deployed on polling stations.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said strict action will be taken against those who will spread anarchy during by elections.

While chairing a review meeting regarding security during the polls, he said that section 144 has been imposed on display of arms. He said that crackdown will be carried out on display of arms. He said holding of transparent elections will be ensured in by elections.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls.

There are a total of 3,131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1,700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has deemed 1,204 polling stations sensitive, and 696 highly sensitive.

 

