ISLAMABAD: Veteran Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar on Monday slammed lawyers of the ruling parties for not arguing on merits of the Punjab CM election case.

“The lawyers of the other side were only pleading for a full court bench. The lawyers were not talking about the merits of the case. While, the court kept asking where it is written that the decision will be made by the head of the party,” Asad Umar tweeted.

He said the court gave them a lot of time but they had no answer. “The court has given them the last chance tomorrow,” he maintained.

He said Hamza Shahbaz was never elected as the chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI leader said his party respected the constitution and the law. He hoped that the court would give the final verdict on Tuesday (tomorrow).

“There is no argument, it is only about emotions and politics,” he said.

He also said the army was being attacked.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has adjourned the hearing of Punjab Chief Minister Election case till 11 AM on Tuesday.

The bench in its ruling on Monday said that it wanted to give more time and chance to litigants to complete their arguments.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected the coalition government’s request to form a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab CM election.

Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said the result of the election of the Punjab Chief Minister should be respected. He said this while hearing the case pertaining to Punjab CM election.

“The one who received less votes is currently the chief minister. Even then the Supreme Court has not removed him. The court is using its constitutional and legal rights, whether somebody likes it or not, the court will not come under any pressure,” Justice Umar Bandial said.

SC only allowed the applicants, respondents, and their lawyers to enter the premises of the court and barred entry of ministers. The SC was hearing the petition filed by PTI candidate for Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. The petition was filed against the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling, through which he rejected 10 votes of the PML-Q in favour of Parvez Elahi.