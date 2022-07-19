Advertisement
  Asif Ali Zardari advises Hamza not to leave slot: Sources
Asif Ali Zardari advises Hamza not to leave slot: Sources
  • PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari advised Hamza Shehbaz  not to resign immediately
  • A confidential meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari took place last night in Lahore
  • The development came after the by-polls in Punjab
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari advised Hamza Shehbaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) not to resign immediately, sources close to the matter informed BOL News.

As per sources, a confidential meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari took place last night in Lahore – the leaders discussed the current political situation.

The development came after the by-polls in Punjab where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wins and Hamza Shehbaz lost the majority in Punjab Assembly (PA).

It has been disclosed that Asif Zardari suggested Hamza not resign from the slot for now adding that do not be hasty in any matter as many options are still open for PML-N.

However, PM Shehbaz had advised his son to resign after the defeats in by-elections.

The two leaders also decided to tighten the siege against Imran Khan in the coming days and will also file contempt of court cases against the PTI chief.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has lost the majority in the Punjab Assembly after the PML-N received a drubbing in the by-polls.

The provincial government has been turned into a minority after the PTI won 15 out of the 20 seats on the by-polls. The PML-N managed to win four seats while an independent candidate won one seat.

