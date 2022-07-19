Asif Ali Zardari meets Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain at his residency

Former President of Pakistan and Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari meets with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) at his residency on Tuesday

LAHORE: Former President of Pakistan and Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari meets with Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) at his residency on Tuesday, BOL News reports.

According to the report from BOL News, a one-on-one meeting took place in private for more than an hour. During the meeting, the current political situation of the federal and Punjab was discussed between the two Party leaders. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a PDM meeting at his residency in Lahore and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain was also invited. From PMLQ, only Tariq Bashir Cheema attended the meeting. Asif Zardari briefed Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain about the PDM meeting held in the evening.

According to the details, Asif Zardari asked Shujaat Hussain to vote in favor of Hamza Shehbaz during the Chief Minister elections on July 22. He urged to stop his members from voting for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate during the elections.

However, according to the details, the leader of PMLQ did not give any proper response to the Co-Chairman of PPP after the meeting. Asif Ali Zardari left the residence of Shujaat Hussain by showing a victory sign and a smile to the media.