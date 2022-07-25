Asif Zardari leaves for Dubai, to return within a few days

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari leaves for Dubai last night

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari leaves for Dubai last night via a foreign airline, reported BOL News.

The sources in the know informed that Asif Ali Zardari will return home after spending a few days there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the co-chairperson had been in the meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago.

