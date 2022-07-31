ATC sends KU blast suspect to jail on judicial remand

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the judicial detention of a suspected facilitator Dad Baksh in the Karachi University (KU) suicide attack

KARACHI: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the judicial detention of a suspected facilitator Dad Baksh in the Karachi University (KU) suicide attack, BOL News reported on Sunday.

Dad Bakhsh, KU blast suspect in the case, was brought before the anti-terrorism court’s administrative judge by police (ATC). According to the police, the investigation into the accused has not yet been concluded.

As per the details, the suspect was the Karachi commander of the terrorist organizations, the BLA and the BLF, according to police. The Police mentioned, “he is the mastermind of the suicide assault on Chinese instructors at Karachi University.” According to police authorities, “the culprit was also supporting attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi.”

According to the report, the accused was put in jail on judicial remand on the order of the court, and the investigating officer was summoned to bring up the matter again at the next hearing.

At least four persons were killed in the suicide assault, including three Chinese instructors working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. A female suicide bomber from a banned terrorist organization carried out the attack.

Footage showed the accused suicide bomber arriving at the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when another KU blast suspect burqa-clad lady standing nearby approached her, communicated something, and handed over a bag.