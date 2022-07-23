Advertisement
Ayesha Shaikh greets Egyptian president, people on their national day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Saturday greeted the Egyptian president and people on their national day.

“My warmest greetings to President Abdelfattah Elsis and the fraternal people of Egypt as you celebrate your National Day today. Friendly #Egypt has made significant progress in consolidating its statehood and I wish further happiness and well-being to its people!” Ayesha Shaikh tweeted.

