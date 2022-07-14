Ayesha Shaikh says Eid ul Adha allows Muslims to display commitment towards Allah

Ayesha Shaikh says Eid ul Adha allows Muslims to display commitment towards Allah

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Shaikh says Eid ul Adha allows Muslims to display commitment towards Allah

Chairperson Bol Ayesha Shaikh pledge to counter extremism through education

Advertisement

KARACHI: Wishing ‘Eid Mubarak’, Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has said that Eid ul Adha allowed Muslims to display their commitment towards Allah (SWT).

In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh wrote: “Eid ul Adha is a divine occasion, allowing Muslims to display their commitment towards Allah. The blessings are shared with every human being to ensure no one sleeps on an empty stomach. May the blessings of these sacrifices extend throughout the year.

“Eid Mubarak!.”

She also prayed that “…may no one among the Muslim Ummah in Pakistan and around the world suffer with starvation and famine ever.”

Read more: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story