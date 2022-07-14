Ayesha Shaikh says Eid ul Adha allows Muslims to display commitment towards Allah

KARACHI: Wishing ‘Eid Mubarak’, Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has said that Eid ul Adha allowed Muslims to display their commitment towards Allah (SWT).
In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh wrote: “Eid ul Adha is a divine occasion, allowing Muslims to display their commitment towards Allah. The blessings are shared with every human being to ensure no one sleeps on an empty stomach. May the blessings of these sacrifices extend throughout the year.
“Eid Mubarak!.”
Eid Mubarak!#عيد_الاضحى
She also prayed that “…may no one among the Muslim Ummah in Pakistan and around the world suffer with starvation and famine ever.”
