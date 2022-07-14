Babar Ghauri departs for Dubai after aquittance by ATC

Babar Ghauri departed for Dubai last night after aquittance by the anti-terrorism court

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former federal minister Babar Ghauri departed for Dubai last night after aquittance by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), BOL News reported.

The sources in the know said that Babar Ghauri left for Dubai along with his wife after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech.

He took a foreign airline’s flight, EK-603 from Jinnah International Airport Karachi and BOL News has learned that the former minister will depart for the United States from Dubai.

Earlier, Ghauri was presented before the court that declared the case ‘C Class” as no solid evidence was found against him.

Notably, Babar’s Ghauri was arrested by the security agencies at Karachi airport upon his arrival a few days back after a seven-year self-imposed exile. Minutes after landing, he was taken into custody and shifted to a police station in Malir.

SHC had granted two-week protective bail to him in a corruption reference and a money-laundering and terror-financing case ahead of his return. The MQM leader who had been living in the United States returned without announcing his plans.

Ghauri was booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2017 in a money laundering and terror financing case. Police have also registered cases in Karachi’s Districts Central and West.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference in an accountability court in 2018 for the illegal appointment of 940 Karachi Port Trust (KPT) employees, causing a loss of Rs2.8 billion to the national exchequer.

In October 2019, the court declared Babar Ghauri a proclaimed offender after the investigation officer submitted a report stating that there was no likelihood of arresting the former minister.

