Baligh ur Rehman: Pakistan and Turkiye share strong bond of brotherhood

Baligh ur Rehman

  • Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday said, “Historically, religiously, and culturally, Pakistan and Turkiye shared a strong bond of brotherhood.”
  • He stated this during a meeting with high-level representatives led by the Director-General for European Union and Foreign Affairs, the Health Minister of Turkiye Dr Selami Kılıç, and Consul General of Turkey in Lahore Emir Ozbay
  • Talking to the delegation, the governor said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is delivering the most satisfactory health facilities to the people of Southern Punjab
  • He said, “More hospitals might be constructed with Turkiye’s assistance, and the healthcare systems of both nations stand to benefit from further collaboration.”
  • He asserted that members of the Pakmedica Expo and Business Forum would have the opportunity to profit from Turkiye cutting-edge medical technologies

 

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday said, “Historically, religiously, and culturally, Pakistan and Turkiye shared a strong bond of brotherhood,” BOL News reports.

He stated this during a meeting with high-level representatives led by the Director-General for European Union and Foreign Affairs, the Health Minister of Turkey Dr Selami Kılıç, and Consul General of Turkiye in Lahore Emir Ozbay at the Governor House in Lahore.

According to the details, the meeting consulted bilateral collaboration in the field of the health sector. Talking to the delegation, the governor said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is delivering the most satisfactory health facilities to the people of Southern Punjab.

He said, “More hospitals might be constructed with Turkiye’s assistance, and the healthcare systems of both nations stand to benefit from further collaboration.”
The governor of Punjab stated that the government of Punjab is making it easier for businesses to invest in the country by creating a conducive atmosphere.

He asserted that members of the Pakmedica Expo and Business Forum would have the opportunity to profit from Turkiye’s cutting-edge medical technologies.

