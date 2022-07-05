Balochistan Custom collected Rs99.7 billion in fiscal year 2021-2022 which is 53% more than the revenue collected last year.

According to the Balochistan Customs report that the Collectorates of Customs in the jurisdiction of office of the Chief Collector Balochistan, Quetta has set a new record and collected historic revenue amounting to Rs.99.7 Billion in FY 2021-22 which is 53% more than the revenue collected last year. Compared to last year where Rs: 65 billion revenue was collected, Balochistan region collected record revenue of almost Rs: 100 billion i.e. Rs: 35 billion more. Rs.34.7 billion above than the revenue of Rs.65 billion collected during the previous FY 2020-21 resulting in 53% increase in revenue collection when compared with the last year.

Report said that the Collectorates have collected Customs Duty amounting to Rs.18.2 billion against FBR’s assigned target of Rs.22.9 billion despite the prevailing administrative and security challenges in Balochistan and the issues faced. The major challenges in collection of customs duty were that during the period under review Chaman border remained closed for almost two months due to Taliban take-over and subsequent political uncertainties. This closure happened at the peak time of seasonal import of fruits like pomegranates, grapes, apples and melons etc. which are major revenue spinners of the Collectorate. Disruption and diversion of the trade during this period caused major revenue loss to the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Quetta. Bazarcha was a second import gate / crossing point adjacent to the Custom House, Taftan for Iranian import. The bulk import from this point included ceramic tiles, clinker, dates, cement etc. However, Bazarcha was closed for trade by the Federal Government in June 2021. Resultantly, the bulk items earlier imported through this point were no more brought via the gate due to multiple factors This also resulted in substantial reduction in import from Taftan and has ultimately impacted revenue collection.