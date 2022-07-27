Balochistan govt forms judicial commission to probe Ziarat operation

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has decided to set up a judicial commission to investigate the Ziarat operation during which a Pakistan Army officer and his civilian cousin were martyred.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has approved the formed a judicial commission to probe the incident that led to the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and the abduction and killing of his cousin.

In this regard, Home Minister Registrar has sent a letter to the Balochistan High Court to establish a judicial commission. The commission will be formed under the Inquiry Ordinance 1969 and will be headed by a judge of the high court who will be nominated by the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army launched an operation in Ziarat district to recover a civilian taken hostage by terrorists.

The civilian, Omer Javed, was abducted along with his cousin Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning after paying a visit to the Quaid’s residency. Lt Col Mirza was martyred by the terrorists as they fled from security forces.

During the operation, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on security forces. Security forces identified and cleared a terrorist hideout during the recovery operation. Five terrorists belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were also killed in the heavy exchange of fire.

The ISPR said an Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase the fleeing terrorists who were traced moving to their hideouts in near Mangi Dam.

A search operation was launched by security forces using Special Services Group (SSG) troops and helicopters to locate the abductees and the terrorists.

An exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The forces also recovered a cache of improvised explosive devices and ammunition. However, in the process, the remaining terrorists managed to flee from the scene with Omer who was later found dead in a storm water drain.

