Baluchistan rain update: Another spell of torrential rains expected in province

According to a meteorological department prediction on Sunday, another spell of torrential rains is expected in different districts of the province

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has put out an alert in Balochistan as floods have caused disasters throughout the province

In the last 24 hours, 10 mm of rain was recorded in Quetta. Furthermore, 8 mm of rain fell in Qalat, 06 mm in Sibi, 03 mm in Dalbandin, and 02 mm in Gwadar and Khuzdar

Urban floods in the province destroyed or damaged 6068 dwellings. Rains have also seriously impacted four separate routes totaling 550 kilometers. The rain also killed 706 cattle, according to the study

Advertisement According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 197,930 acres of damage

QUETTA: According to a meteorological department prediction on Sunday, another spell of torrential rains is expected in different districts of the province. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has put out an alert in Balochistan as floods have caused disasters throughout the province.

According to a report by BOL News, more rain with strong winds and thunder is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Quetta, Nasirabad, Sibi, and Chaman.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, 10 mm of rain was recorded in Quetta. Furthermore, 8 mm of rain fell in Qalat, 06 mm in Sibi, 03 mm in Dalbandin, and 02 mm in Gwadar and Khuzdar.

As per the meteorological department’s forecast, the temperature in the province will be warm and cloudy. The highest temperature recorded in Quetta was 31 degrees Celsius. Khuzdar recorded 19 to 32 degrees Celsius, while Lasbella recorded 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Ambassador Masood: Pakistan’s exports to US increased to $9B WASHINGTON: According to Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Pakistan's...

According to the PDMA study, urban floods in the province destroyed or damaged 6068 dwellings. Rains have also seriously impacted four separate routes totaling 550 kilometers. The rain also killed 706 cattle, according to the study.

According to the PDMA study, standing crops, solar plates, tube wells, and water borings totaled 197,930 acres of damage.