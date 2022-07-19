Advertisement
Edition: English
  • BEIJING: China Road & Bridge Corporation chairman receives Civil Award
China Road & Bridge Corporation

  • Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque granted Pakistan’s civil award ‘Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam’ to Lu Shan, Chairman and Party Secretary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, on behalf of the President of Pakistan
  • Senior executives from China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), media reporters, and Pakistan Embassy officers attended the occasion
  • In his remarks, Lu Shan expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s government and people for bestowing civic honor.
BEIJING: In a special inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday at the Embassy of Pakistan, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque granted Pakistan’s civil award ‘Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam’ to Lu Shan, Chairman and Party Secretary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, on behalf of the President of Pakistan.

Senior executives from China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), media reporters, and Pakistan Embassy officers attended the occasion.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque spoke at the event, praising Chairman Lu Shan’s contribution to Pakistan-China friendship and his role in the successful completion of many critical infrastructure projects in Pakistan, including the Khunjerab-Raikot section of the Karakorum Highway and the KKH realignment projects at Attabad Lake and Havelian-Thakot sections.

According to the details, Ambassador Haque emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a critical pillar of Pakistan’s socio-economic growth and that the two nations would ensure its smooth and steady execution as planned by their respective governments.

In his remarks, Lu Shan expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s government and people for bestowing civic honor.

Finance Minister, Ulema discussed implementation of Shariah in Banking system
Finance Minister, Ulema discussed implementation of Shariah in Banking system

Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, met with prominent Islamic...

He reaffirmed that China’s major state-owned firms would continue to build Pakistan’s transportation and infrastructure networks to support the country’s socio-economic growth.

 

