BHAKKAR: Imran Khan addresses workers before by-elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan addressed the rally in Bhakkar before the by-elections

Imran Khan said, “During the 2018 elections, I have never seen such a craze of people for the election as I am witnessing today in these by-elections,”

“15 FIRs have been projected against me, and my team is also under fake FIR” I will give my life for this regime of looters,” he declared

“We want a free foreign policy, but we do not want to be slaves to any foreign country. We are with the Americans in peace, but not in war.” Advertisement

BHAKKAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan addressed the rally in Bhakkar before the by-elections and said, “During the 2018 elections, I have never seen such a craze of people for the election as I am witnessing today in these by-elections,” BOL news reports on Tuesday.

The PTI chief congratulated the local leader of PTI, Sana Ullah Masti Khel, and mentioned, “I want to appreciate you today because the opposing parties tried to present you as the dissident, but you failed them.”

He remarked, “The Members of Parliament elected from Bhakkar always turn out to be dissident party members because they have no ideology. Ideology gives a man direction. A dissident member of any party sees his benefits and turns his face towards his personal needs. “

Advertisement

“I did jihad against these looters for the last 26 years.” With the help of local Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq, an American conspiracy was hatched. They toppled the government, which was elected by 220 million Pakistanis. These looters are now in government,” he added.

According to the report, Imran Khan claimed that the government was threatening his people by saying that they would send them behind bars. FIRs have been launched against journalists like Imran Riaz, Ayaz Mir, and Arshad Sharif. They are being tortured mentally and psychologically to accept this imported government.

“15 FIRs have been projected against me, and my team is also under fake FIR” I will give my life for this regime of looters,” he declared. “The founding founders of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Allama Iqbal strove for freedom, and people made sacrifices for it.”. We as a nation have come out of the slavery of the British and the Hindus, and now today, we will not accept any kind of slavery from the Americans. We are from the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). We do not prostrate to anyone except Allah.”

Imran Khan stated that if we allow these looters, we would be slaves to Americans and these looters for the rest of our lives. During the election, he made sure that the people of Bhakkar defeated the renegade member.

He also claimed that throughout the history of Pakistan, the country has never seen this much inflation in two months. They didn’t come to the government to reduce the inflation, but they came to finish the cases, corruption allegations, and loot money. “They came to the government and cleared the corruption money worth 1100 billion rupees.” During the tenure of PTI, we collected around Rs480 billion from corrupt people in 3.5 years. They made amendments to NAB and cleared their 1100 billion rupees.

In reaction to the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) performance in Sindh, the PTI leader stated, “For the past 14 years, the PPP has ruled Sindh. They gather money from the province and transmit it to other countries. The misappropriated money that was supposed to be expended on improving Karachi has gone overseas. Consider the scenario in Karachi. The city serves as Pakistan’s financial center. If Karachi grows, the country grows.”

Advertisement

During his speech, he also played previous audios of Sharif family members, including Mariam Nawaz, Salman Shehbaz, and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, in which they stated they had no property in Pakistan and were not involved in any corruption. The PANAMA papers exposed all of the corruption worldwide, and the Sharif family was exposed as a result of their publication.

“I am calling out to all the people of Bhakkar to come out of their homes this Sunday and defeat these looters and thieves in the by-elections,” he said.

“I want to congratulate Irfan Ullah Niazi today that you will win the elections today. Allah loves those who struggle. I want you to do a door-to-door campaign in these 5 days before the elections. I want you to sleep only for 6 hours and do the campaign for the elections for the rest of the day. ”

He maintained that the government parties can not win the elections; now they have only one thing left to do and that is the pre-poll rigging. “This is the specialty of the Sharif family, that they cannot do anything with honesty. I am challenging them all that my nation and my people will defeat you in the elections, “he added.

Imran Khan pointed toward the government and claimed that, first, they were making arrangements for the rigging, and secondly, they were spreading fear in the eyes of the people. “They captured Imran Riaz and tortured him mentally. Ayaz Mir and Sami Ibrahim were beaten by the mob, and Sabir Shakir had to flee from the country.” I want to salute Arshad Sharif today for standing like a rock against these odds.”

He concluded his speech by demanding, “We want a free foreign policy, but we do not want to be slaves to any foreign country. We are with the Americans in peace, but not in war.”

Advertisement