Bilal Kaka died of lung burst, post-mortem report says

KARACHI: The post-mortem report of Bilal Kaka – the young boy who died on July 12 during a fight over billing at a hotel in Hyderabad – suggests that the death took place due to a lung burst and head injury, reported BOL News.

The details revealed that Bilal Kaka didn’t die of a bullet shot but succumbed to head injury. The report also said that he had injuries over his shoulders, back and other parts and he was severely hit by an iron rod.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place over some billing dispute in Hyderabad during the Eid holidays and the deceased was brought dead to the hospital.

The situation became tense after the death and the angry youths patrolled different areas of Hyderabad and Jamshoro yesterday and forced the closure of the tea shops and restaurants of the Pashtun community.

Not only this, the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi also witnessed enraged protestors demonstrating on the Super Highway who also blocked the traffic flow.

