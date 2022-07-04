Brick kiln owner tortures labourer, forces him to bark like a dog

FAISALABAD: An influential brick kiln owner humiliated a poor labourer and forced him to walk like a dog after he left his work.

The incident occurred in Chak No 255 in Digkot, a town in district Faisalabad where brick kiln owner Mujahid mistreated and tortured Adnan for leaving work and not returning advance payment.

The brick kiln owner ordered Adnan to get on his knees and bark like a dog. Upon refusal, Mujahid severely tortured and forced him to walk like a dog.

To add insult to injury, Mujahid forced him to walk on burning coal embers with both hands on the ground which burnt his hands.

According to reports, police has refused to file a case against the influential brick kiln owner and is forcing the labourer to reach a settlement.

The labourers held a protest against the brick kiln owner and demanded justice. They applied to higher authority to provide justice and take action against the brick owner.

In another incident, a bus conductor sexually assaulted a a 30-year-old woman inside a passenger bus near Rajanpur district on Punjab. The woman was travelling from Karachi to Bhakkar on her own.

Police said the incident happened the bus stopped at a hotel for a meal. When the conductor saw the woman sitting on the bus alone, he forcibly took her to the back seat of the vehicle and raped her.

The conductor has been arrested and confessed to committing the crime during initial interrogation. A case has also been registered on the complaint of the woman. Her medical tests have conducted to verify the crime.

Police added that the incident came to light when the woman did not get off the bus. A fellow passenger went to check on her and found the bus conductor sexually assaulting her.

