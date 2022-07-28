British Acting High Commissioner visits boxing academy

ISLAMABAD: Andrew Dalgleish, the British Acting High Commissioner, visited the ‘Usman Wazeer Boxing Academy’ to meet athletes and coaches ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Pakistan has sent a delegation of 102 people to Birmingham to compete in 12 different sports. Pakistan’s female delegation at these Games is the most ever, with 25 athletes slated to compete. Women’s cricket will also be included for the first time at the Birmingham Games.

The Acting High Commissioner was accompanied by Ismat Ullah Mahr, the Academy’s Head Coach, and got boxing pointers from pro-athletes, including Usman Wazeer, the first Pakistani to win the Asian Boxing Federation Welterweight title. He also visited with female athletes who aspire to be the next Commonwealth Games heroes.

The Acting High Commissioner observed that solid people-to-people contacts were at the heart of the UK-Pakistan relationship, with Birmingham home to a lively and robust British-Pakistani community.

According to Andrew Dalgleish, “Sport draws people together, and the Birmingham Games demonstrated how the United Kingdom and Pakistan are “ek saath” in our 75-year connection. I am thrilled to see a record number of Pakistani female athletes compete, motivating the next generation of female athletes in the UK, Pakistan, and throughout the world.”

The Commonwealth Games, it should be noted, bring nations together in a colorful celebration of sport and human accomplishment. However, since their inception in 1930, the games have developed tremendously. The Games, which are held every four years, have expanded from 11 countries and 400 competitors to a worldwide spectacle with 4,600 participants from 72 nations and territories.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will take place from August 8 to August 10, will include thousands of world-class competitors and a global broadcast audience of more than a billion people.

Pakistan has participated in 13 of the past 21 Commonwealth Games, dating back to 1954. Its most successful games were the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, where it finished fourth overall and won eight gold medals. Wrestling has been its most successful event, with 42 medals, 21 of which have been gold. At the Commonwealth Games, it is ranked third overall in wrestling.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was represented at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 12 of the 19 sports. Swimming, Athletics (including Para Athletics), Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Badminton, and Gymnastics are just a few of the sports available.