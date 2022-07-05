British HC asks Pakistanis intending to visit UK to apply for visa as earliest as possible

Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Tuesday said that anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible.

In his video message on Twitter, the high commissioner said the applicants should allow the high commission at least six weeks from the day they submitted their biometrics.

He said, “I’m delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I’m sorry again for the frustration”.

He said, “I’m delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I’m sorry again for the frustration”.

Our people-to-people links are at the core of our UK Pak-Dosti with around half a million visits taking place between the UK and Pakistan every year, he added.

Advertisement

Read more: PM to visit Qatar for new LNG supply deal

Meanwhile, British High Commission’s delegation on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

According to the spokesman of the ministry, the issues of mutual interest and further promotion of cooperation in the field of law were discussed during the meeting.

Discussions were held on cooperation agreements between the two countries in the field of law which would benefit both the countries, he added.

Agreements were reached between the two governments on legal education.